Bradford City are bracing themselves for competition to keep Elliot Watt at the club, reports Simon Parker.

Bradford City are expecting a battle to retain the highly-rated midfielder this summer.

Watt, 22, has been a key player for the Yorkshire club over the past couple of seasons.

Telegraph and Argus reporter Parker suggests he will be attracting interest from elsewhere and has tweeted (see below):

What Watt brings to #bcafc – as Hughes prepares for competition to keep him … @Bradford_TandA https://t.co/qnrJKFuoqx — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) April 26, 2022

Bradford City latest

Bradford City run the risk of losing the youngster for nothing with his current contract up at the end of the campaign.

Championship side Blackpool were linked with a move for him in the last January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 02.01.21, 16.39).

The Bantams swooped to sign him in 2020 on a two-year deal and he has since been a key player for the League Two outfit.

He has made 94 appearances in all competitions since his switch and has chipped in with five goals and four assists to date.

The Preston-born man had spells in the academies at Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End before linking up with Wolves.

He rose up through the ranks at Molinuex and was a regular at various youth levels for the Midlands club. The Scotland youth international made his first and only first-team appearance in a League Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday in August 2018.

He then had loan a loan spell away at Carlisle United to gain experience before Bradford City came calling on a permanent basis.

Watt has found a home at Valley Parade but Mark Hughes’ side are sweating over his future.