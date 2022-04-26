Lincoln City could cut ties with Max Sanders this summer, as detailed in a report by Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City are planning to make some changes to their squad over the coming months and may allow players who are under contract to head out the exit door.

Sanders, 23, has been on the books at the LNER Stadium since February 2021.

Lincolnshire Live also mentions Hakeeb Adelakun and Lasse Sorensen as two other possible players who might leave in the next transfer window.

Lincoln City situation

Sanders joined the Imps last year to add more depth into their midfield department and played six times in all competitions last season as they made the League One play-off final under Michael Appleton.

He has since made 23 appearances in all competitions in this campaign but isn’t guaranteed a regular first-team spot in the heart of midfield due to the abundance of other options they have in his position.

The former England youth international still has another year left on his deal but his side run the risk of losing him for free in 2023 if they don’t cash in on him now or next January.

Sanders rose up through the academy at Brighton and Hove Albion and was a regular for the Seagulls at various youth levels.

He went on to feature for their first-team on three occasions before being loaned out to AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt before he was allowed to leave the Premier League outfit on a permanent basis when Lincoln City came calling.