Middlesbrough have been without centre-back Dael Fry for their last three games, but he looks set to return in midweek when Boro take on Cardiff City, manager Chris Wilder has told The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough currently sit in ninth position in the table, and the game against Cardiff City on Wednesday is vital to their season.

They are five points outside of the top six as things stand, but the midweek clash is their game-in-hand. A win would take them within two points of Sheffield United with two games left to play.

Boro have failed to win in each of their last five games, losing three and drawing the other two.

But during that time they have played each of the top three, and star man Dael Fry has been missing for the last three-and-a-half games having limped off in the defeat to Hull City in the 35th minute.

Chris Wilder has revealed some positive injury news ahead of Wednesday’s game with Cardiff City with Fry ahead of schedule and set to return.

“We’re hoping Dael trains this morning and makes himself available for Wednesday night,” said the Boro boss.

“If he doesn’t make that, he’ll definitely be available for the weekend.”

In his place Sol Bamba has deputised and so if Fry doesn’t train in time, the Ivorian will likely continue in the centre of defence alongside Anfernee Dijksteel and Paddy McNair.

If the clash with Cardiff City comes too soon for Fry then he would return when they face Stoke City at home on Saturday afternoon. Following the game with the Potters, they travel to Preston North End on the final day of the season.