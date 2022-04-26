Fulham target Erick Gutierrez is poised to leave PSV this summer, as reported by Voetbal Primeur.

Fulham have been linked with a move for the Mexico international in the upcoming transfer window.

The Cottagers are preparing for life back in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship under Marco Silva.

Voetbal Primeur claim Gutierrez, 26, could become available once this season is over.

Door open for Fulham to swoop in?

Fulham need to ensure they get their recruitment right over the next few months to ensure they can be competitive in the top flight.

Gutierrez would inject some more quality into their ranks and would provide more competition for places in the middle of the park.

He moved over to Europe back in 2018 after rising up through the ranks at Pachuca and has since become a key player for PSV.

The left-footed midfielder has played 93 times for the Eredivisie outfit over the past few years and has chipped in with six goals and nine assists.

He still has another year left on his contract at the Philips Stadion meaning his side run the risk of losing him for free in the summer of 2023 if they don’t cash in on him now or next January.

A move to Fulham would give him the chance to perform on the biggest stage in England and show what he can do against some of the best teams around.

There would be an element of risk involved because he has never played in this country before and that is something the Cottagers need to weigh up.