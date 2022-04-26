Bournemouth are slowly closing in on securing their return to the Premier League, in what’s been an impressive debut season at the club from Scott Parker.

Although he’s had his critics, and his Bournemouth side have their flaws, the Cherries look poised to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

Bournemouth have four games of their season remaining and travel to Swansea City in the Championship tonight.

Promotion isn’t secured yet and the Cherries may have to settle for the play-offs. Either way, the summer ahead looks set to be another busy one and here we look at five potential transfer dealings that could happen at Bournemouth this summer…

Lloyd Kelly – Out

Whether Bournemouth secure promotion or not, it looks like centre-back Lloyd Kelly may head for Newcastle United.

Former Cherries boss Eddie Howe seems keen on a reunion with the Englishman and reports have been popping up all year suggesting that the Magpies are readying a summer move for Kelly.

Nat Phillips – In

With Kelly possibly leaving, Bournemouth may already have an ideal replacement in Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips.

He’s featured 13 times in the Championship since joining on loan from Liverpool and Parker has already hinted at a permanent swoop for Phillips this summer – Jurgen Klopp’s side though are set to command a sizeable fee for the centre-back.

Chris Mepham – Out

The Welshman has endured another tough season in the Championship and last month, Parker suggested that Mepham’s future lies away from Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old looks to be out of favour at Bournemouth and out of form too, so a permanent move away may be the best outcome for all.

Cody Drameh – In

Bournemouth are said to be keen on signing the Leeds United right-back this summer. There’s plenty of interest being shown in the youngster but if Bournemouth can secure promotion then they’ll surely be a better option for Drameh.

His game-time at Elland Road remains limited with Luke Ayling having that right-back spot locked down.

Kieffer Moore – Loaned out?

Moore played just a handful of minutes for Bournemouth before breaking his foot back in February. The man signed from Cardiff City looked to be a decent purchase for Parker but, given the fact that he won’t be able to show what he can do before the start of next season, he may not be entrusted in the Premier League.

With Dom Solanke, Jamal Lowe and Jaidon Anthony all ahead of Moore in the pecking order too, a loan move for the Welshman could be a realistic outcome.