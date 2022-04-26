Cardiff City are confident of sealing a deal to sign St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, according to a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City are close to landing the stopper on a pre-contract agreement ahead of next season.

Alnwick, 28, sees his deal with his current side expire this summer and he is due to become a free agent.

A report by the Scottish Sun earlier this month suggested Hibernian and Aberdeen were also interested in snapping him up in late June but they are poised to lose out.

Cardiff City signing identified

Cardiff City are in need of a new ‘keeper for the next campaign with Alex Smithies set to leave when his contract runs out.

Alnwick will provide competition for the number one spot alongside Dillon Phillips for next term and he could prove to be a shrewd addition on a free transfer assuming they can get a deal over the line.

He has been in impressive form in the Scottish Premiership over the past two years and has made 80 appearances in all competitions for St Mirren, keeping 24 clean sheets.

Alnwick started his career at Sunderland before switching to their bitter rivals Newcastle United in 2008.

He went on to play eight times for the North East, as well as having loan spells away at Gateshead and Bradford City to gain experience.

The former England youth international has since had permanent spells at Port Vale, Rangers, Scunthorpe United and Blackpool and could now be on his way to Cardiff City for a new challenge.