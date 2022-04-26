West Ham United have taken a look at Millwall attacker Tyler Burey, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

The Hammers’ boss David Moyes was at The Den a couple of weeks ago to cast his eyes over the Lions’ prospect.

Hull Live claim he was also taking watching highly-rated Hull City pair Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves.

Moyes is no stranger to delving into the Championship for signings and will be on the lookout for his next Jarrod Bowen.

Millwall man catching the eye

Burey, 21, has been enjoying plenty of game time with Millwall over recent times and has helped their charge towards the top six.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan at Hartlepool United in League Two to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The youngster scored three goals in nine games for the Pools before heading back to his parent club during the January transfer window.

He has since stayed with the London club and has chipped in with a couple of goals in his 14 appearances this term for them to date.

Burey started his career at AFC Wimbledon and rose up through the youth ranks of the Dons before playing three times for their senior team.

Millwall snapped him up back in 2018 and he is now starting to break into their side under Gary Rowett as they eye late push for a place in the play-offs.

West Ham are believed to be keeping tabs on his progress as keep one eye on the future under Moyes.