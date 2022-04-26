Middlesbrough face a tough task to get into the play-offs now, but any hopes of achieving a place in the top six will rest on their game-in-hand on Wednesday night against Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough come into the game without a win in five. During that time they have lost three and drawn two, dropping to ninth in the table as a result.

Their fate no longer rests in their hands. A win against Cardiff in midweek would take them to within two points of sixth placed Sheffield United, but they would need the Blades to slip up in order to be in with a chance of jumping ahead of them before the season is up.

Team news

Chris Wilder’s side were able to welcome back midfielder Martin Payero at the weekend in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City. The Argentine was introduced from the bench in stoppage time and could feature against the Swans’ rivals Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Matt Crooks will sit out the final game of his three-match suspension on Wednesday and will return when Boro take on Stoke City at the weekend.

Dael Fry will continue to be assessed before tomorrow’s clash after missing the club’s last three outings.

Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are out for the season and won’t be involved.

Predicted XI

GK – Luke Daniels

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Riley McGree

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Folarin Balogun

ST – Aaron Connolly

Wilder opted for Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn up top on Saturday but they failed to impress or really get a foothold in the game. We anticipate changes, with Balogun and Connolly coming in for the aforementioned striker duo.

Elsewhere, we predict the rest of the team to remain unchanged from the draw with Swansea City.