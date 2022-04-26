Fulham are confident of keeping Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, amid links to the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham, reports claim.

Adarabioyo, 24, has enjoyed another standout season with Fulham. The centre-back has featured 39 times in the Championship so far this season, helping the Londoners secure promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking under manager Marco Silva.

Earlier in the year though, reports surfaced suggesting that West Ham were keen on Adarabioyo, and that the Hammers were set to open talks with the Englishman.

Newcastle United were also linked with a move for Adarabioyo earlier in the campaign.

Now though, a report from Evening Standard has revealed that Fulham are confident of keeping Adarabioyo beyond this upcoming summer, despite interest from the likes of Newcastle who Evening Standard say are among the club to have scouted Adarabioyo recently.

A key player…

Adarabioyo is perhaps a player who might go under the radar at Fulham. Playing in a side with so much attacking quality, it’s easy to overlook the good job that Adarabioyo does at the back – he’s a really competent and complete defender and links to the likes of West Ham and Newcastle show just how good a season he’s had.

And at 24 years old, he’s still a young footballer. Fulham may well be expecting more serious interest in the centre-back this summer but the player has another year left on his stay, and so the Londoners don’t need to sell up this summer.

They may be weary of him entering the final year of his deal going into next season, but it’s said that Fulham do hold a one-year option in his deal.

Fulham face Nottingham Forest in the Championship tonight.