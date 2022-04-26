Hull City are going to sign Hatayspor’s Adama Traore “soon”, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are said to be closing in on the addition of the midfielder ahead of next season.

Traore, 26, is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in late June.

Journalist Sabuncuoglu claims he is now on his way to England and has taken to Twitter to provide this latest update (see below):

Not yet. Adama Traore is going to sign with Hull soon. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) April 25, 2022

Hull City addition?

It is expected to be a busy summer at the MKM Stadium as Hull City prepare for their first full term under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and the management of Shota Arveladze.

The Tigers are safe in the Championship now and can start planning ahead for the next transfer window.

Traore would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park and would compete for a place alongside the likes of Regan Slater, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty and George Honeyman.

The Mali international has been on the books at Hatayspor for the past two years and has enjoyed plenty of game time with the Turkish Super Lig outfit, making 54 appearances in all competitions.

He has also played for the likes of Lille, Royal Excel Mouscron, AS Monaco, Rio Ave, Cercle Brugge and Metz in the past.

Traore could now be poised for a new chapter of his career in East Yorkshire and Hull City are aiming to compete at the top end of the division next season.