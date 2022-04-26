Sunderland are taking a look at Fulham youngster Xavier Benjamin on trial, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland are casting their eyes over the versatile teenager.

Benjamin, 18, can play at full-back, centre-back or in midfield.

He played for the Black Cats’ development side in their Premier League 2 game against Birmingham City yesterday.

The Sunderland Echo mention Leeds United defender Joe Littlewood and Chester-Le-Street winger Michael Spellman also played for the North East outfit again.

They ended up winning 2-1 thanks to a brace from Ellis Taylor.

Who is Benjamin?

Benjamin has been on the books at Fulham for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the London side.

He has been a regular for their U18s side this season and has played 10 times for them in all competitions.

The youngster is yet to pen a professional contract with the Craven Cottage club and is currently still on scholarship terms. However, the fact he has been allowed to leave on trial suggests he may have to find a new home.

Sunderland are keeping one eye on the future by looking at trialists for their U23s and they have a decision to make as to whether to lure him to the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis.

Their first-team are currently eyeing promotion back to the Championship and are hoping this is the year that they finally get out of League One.

Alex Neil’s side beat Cambridge United 5-1 last time out.