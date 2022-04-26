Blackpool’s season is coming to a close and already, attentions seem to be turning towards the summer.

There’s been a number of transfer reports coming out of Blackpool of late. Neil Critchley’s side look to be gearing up for another busy summer transfer window after a strong showing in the Championship this season, with the Seasiders currently sat in 16th place of the table.

They have three games of their season remaining and go up against the already-relegated Barnsley tonight.

And ahead of tonight, Blackpool have been linked with Ebou Adams. It was revealed yesterday that Blackpool are set to rival Cardiff City for the signing of Forest Green Rovers’ Adams, who’s helped his side earn promotion with 34 appearances in League Two this season.

Elsewhere, Critchley has run the rule over Charlie Kirk. The man on loan from Charlton Athletic has featured seven times in the Championship since joining, assisting three.

Speaking out on whether or not he’ll be a Blackpool player next season, Critchley said:

“I don’t think he’s looked out of place in the Championship at all, he’s settled into the group really well.

“Beyond that I wouldn’t want to speculate because he’s a Charlton player and he’s only on loan here so that’ll be something that we have to think about in the next few weeks.”

And lastly, Critchley is also set for talks with centre-back Richard Keogh – the 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but Blackpool have the option of extending his stay by a further year.

He’s featured 27 times in the Championship this season, becoming a huge fan favourite for his commanding performances.

Critchley is set to hold talks with Keogh in the coming days.

Blackpool v Barnsley kicks off at 7:45pm this evening.