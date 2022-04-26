Nottingham Forest travel to Fulham in the Championship this evening, in another huge game for Steve Cooper’s side who currently sit in 4th place of the table.

Nottingham Forest can take another step towards the Premier League when they face already-promoted Fulham tonight.

But there’s been a lot of transfer talk around Forest going into tonight’s game, mainly surrounding Brennan Johnson.

A report from The Independent yesterday claimed that Brentford had offered personal terms to Johnson, with Everton having also held talks with Johnson and his father David.

The report also claimed that the likes of Leicester City and Newcastle United were set to hold talks with Johnson.

But David took to Twitter to quash those rumours, simply saying:

Nope 👎 — David Johnson (@DavidJo05034174) April 25, 2022

Elsewhere, more interest continues to emerge in Djed Spence.

The man on loan from Middlesbrough is now attracting the likes of Brentford, with Thomas Frank’s side plotting a supposed £15million summer swoop for the right wing-back.

Lastly, Nottingham Forest claimed a number of awards at the EFL awards recently.

Spence, Ryan Yates and Joe Worrall were all named in the Championship Team of the Season, whilst Johnson was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Year.

It reflects the superb season that Forest have enjoyed under Cooper, and the season is far from over – it could yet end in promotion which would be a fantastic achievement for Cooper who took over when Forest were bottom of the table.

Tonight’s game v Fulham kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sports Football and also on Sky Sports Main Event.