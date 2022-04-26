QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand was at Oxford United v MK Dons in League One earlier this month, a report from Bristol World has revealed.

Bristol World has revealed that Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson was spotted in the crowd at Oxford United’s home game v MK Dons earlier this month, in which the U’s won 1-0.

And the same report goes on to reveal that a number of other scouts and club representatives were in attendance too, including Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley and QPR’s director of football Ferdinand.

There’s no suggestion as to who the attendees were there to watch, though both sides have enjoyed strong seasons in League One and both have a number of quality players who could be on the move this summer.

QPR have previously raided Oxford United for Rob Dickie and so it makes sense that the R’s would return for more, having seen Dickie blossom into a fine player during his two seasons in West London.

An educated guess…

Assuming that Ferdinand was there on a scouting mission, we can speculate as to who he was there to watch. One MK Dons player who has impressed this season is Scott Twine – the 22-year-old has scored 16 and assisted 13 in his 44 league outings so far this season, being named the League One Player of the Year recently too.

And for Oxford United, Cameron Brannagan may well have been watched over. Blackpool tried hard to sign the former Liverpool man in January, and he too has claimed a number of individual awards at his club this season.

Both fit the bill of younger, lower league players for QPR who already have a number of midfielders in their ranks, but few of which have impressed this season.

Up next for the R’s is a home game v Sheffield United on Friday night.