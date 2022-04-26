Fulham are readying themselves for the Premier League once again, but what could their summer transfer window look like?

Marco Silva’s side have been in and out of headlines all season. If it’s not another team looking at one of their many talented players then it’s the Londoners themselves looking to bolster their side.

And the transfer rumours have been in good supply as we near the summer transfer window – here we look at five potential transfer dealings that could unfold at Craven Cottage this summer…

Neco Williams – In

The Liverpool man has been a revelation since joining on loan in January. Reports have suggested that Fulham are keen to make his stay permanent and Williams himself is said to be keen on making Craven Cottage his permanent home.

If Fulham can cough up enough money then it could be a really keen investment for Silva’s Fulham.

Marek Rodak – Out

Rodak has once again helped Fulham on their way to promotion. He was the club’s no.1 during their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign and took the starting spot off Paulo Gazzaniga earlier in this campaign too.

But the Slovakian stopper has recently said that he does’t want to sit on the bench next season, suggesting that a summer move could be in the offing.

Segej Milinkovic-Savic – In

Earlier in the month, Fulham were linked with an ambitious move for Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic.

Fulham are said to be rivalling the likes of Manchester United and Juventus for the signing of the Lazio man in a rumour that has got a lot of Fulham fans excited.

It could all be hot air, but it shows the potential ambition of Fulham in this upcoming transfer window.

Aleksandar Mitrovic – In

Fulham’s star striker has recently been linked with both Arsenal and Newcastle United. After scoring 41 goals in 41 league games, Mitrovic was bound to attract interest leading into this summer, though whether we can believe reports linking him to Arsenal and Newcastle remain to be seen.

Silva will surely be desperate to keep hold of him this summer, but we can’t rule out a summer move for the Serb.

Anthony Knockaert – Out

Expect the Frenchman to be one of the first to be offloaded this summer. He’s featured just four times in the Championship this season and he’ll surely go down as one of Fulham’s most expensive flops in recent times.