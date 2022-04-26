Yesterday, reports emerged revealing that Brentford had offered Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson personal terms, and that Everton had also held talks with the player. But these reports have been quashed by Johnson’s father, David.

The Independent published an article revealing the above, and revealing that the likes of Newcastle United and Leicester City were set to hold talks with the Welsh international, 20, who has impressed in the Championship this season.

Johnson has scored 15 goals and assisted 10 in his 42 league outings for Nottingham Forest so far this season, and he’s seen himself become the target of a number of Premier League clubs in the process.

But reports that Brentford have agreed personal terms with Johnson are false. The Independent also went on to claim that Everton had held talks with the player and that Leicester City and Newcastle United were set to hold talks, whilst also mentioning that Johnson and his father David, a former Forest player, were keen to secure a summer move.

When asked whether there was any truth in the reports on Twitter, David replied:

Nope 👎 — David Johnson (@DavidJo05034174) April 25, 2022

What next?

With these rumours seemingly put to bed, Brennan and Nottingham Forest can fully focus on the task at hand and that is securing promotion to the Premier League.

They’ve had a stunning season under Steve Cooper and currently find themselves in 4th place of the table with four games of the season remaining.

Next up for the Reds is a trip to Fulham this evening, with a win able to lift Forest up into 3rd place of the table.