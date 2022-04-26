Cardiff City have confirmed a place in the Championship for next season, with a big summer ahead on the agenda.

The Bluebirds have lost three games in the bounce despite cementing a second tier spot for next year’s campaign. It’s been a rather underwhelming season for Steve Morison’s side, who finished close to a play-off spot last season.

They will surely now be focused on their recruitment for the summer as they look to take themselves to the next level.

Here we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see at Cardiff City this summer…

Tommy Doyle – Re-signed?

The Manchester City loanee has been a breath of fresh air in the Welsh side’s squad since joining in January, making 17 appearances and being a standout player throughout.

It was confirmed this month that his parent club are set to loan the midfielder out again this season, and the Bluebirds would surely be right in the hat to secure the signature of the 21-year-old for another season.

Dapo Afolayan – In

Cardiff City have reportedly joined Fulham in the race to sign Bolton Wanderers star Afolayan this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old has netted 12 goals in League One this season, assisting four, helping his side to a solid 10th place following their promotion from League Two.

Ebou Adams – In

In January, the Bluebirds, alongside Blackpool, were said to be interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ebou Adams. Now, the two second tier teams are ready to battle it out for the signature of the midfielder this summer.

The 26-year-old has been a solid output for his side over recent years, and there’s no doubt he deserves higher level football.

Ryan Allsop – In

With Alex Smithies set to depart the club for free in the summer, Cardiff City have shown interest in Derby County’s 29-year-old goalkeeper Allsop as a replacement.

The shot-stopper has made 29 appearances in the Championship this season, conceding 35 and keeping nine clean sheets. He sees his Rams contract expire at the end of the season, and we could may well see him playing in Wales next season.

Gavin Whyte – Out

The only out on this list is Whyte, who is currently on loan at League One club Oxford United. It has been claimed by Wales Online that the club may put the winger on the transfer list when he returns.

The 26-year-old has had a blinding season for the Yellows, assisting 10 and scoring once in his 36 appearances. Cardiff City signed Whyte from Oxford United in the 2019/20 season, but he never seemed to break through as a first-team starter.