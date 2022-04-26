Rotherham United are hosted by Sunderland in League One tonight.

Rotherham United in 2nd are welcomed to the Stadium of Light today to face Sunderland in what is a massive game for both sides coming into this.

The Millers got back to winning ways over the weekend, beating Oxford United 2-1 at the AESSEAL New York Stadium courtesy of goals from Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Dan Barlaser. The three points has kept them in the top two, and three points tonight could all but guarantee automatic promotion for Paul Warne’s men due to a significant goal difference advantage over MK Dons in 3rd.

As for the Black Cats, they are unbeaten in their last 11 games, and have just come off the back of a 5-1 win at home to Cambridge United. Alex Neil’s side sit in 4th place of the League One table as they look to secure a play-off spot come end of the season – a win would all but do that.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news…

Rotherham United team news…

Warne confirmed in his press conference that there are no new injury concerns around the squad.

One existing injury includes Shane Ferguson, who is out for the rest of the season through a foot problem that has left him on crutches.

Loanee Will Grigg remains out since suffering a serious hamstring injury in February, although he wouldn’t be able to play against his parent club, whilst Josh Vickers is still sidelined with a broken hand.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Edmonds-Green

Ihiekwe

Wood

Harding

Barlaser

Wiles

Lindsay

Osei-Tutu

Ogbene

Smith

Jamie Lindsay could replace Ollie Rathbone to freshen up the midfield, but close to an unchanged side is expected after such an impressive display against Oxford United on Saturday.

The game gets underway at 7:45pm tonight.