Sunderland extended their unbeaten run to 11 with an impressive 5-1 win over Cambridge United in League One on Saturday.

The win takes Sunderland up into 4th place of the table with just two games of their season remaining.

There’s still plenty to play for – the Black Cats can still mathematically secure automatic promotion but Alex Neil will be more concerned about the teams behind him, with just one point separating Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday in 7th.

Neil has done a fine job so far at the Stadium of Light, so much so that Premier League club Burnley are supposedly considering Neil as Sean Dyche’s successor.

Reports over the weekend revealed that Burnley are looking at Neil and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

Elsewhere, Sunderland striker Ross Stewart took his League One goals tally to 24 with a brace v Cambridge, on the eve on the English Football League awards night in which he was named in the League One Team of the Season.

The Scot has been in and out of headlines for the past few weeks with transfer interest emerging in him ahead of the summer.

Lastly, as many positives as there were in the Cambridge win, Sunderland picked up two fresh injury concerns.

Neil revealed after the game that Dennis Cirkin is set to miss a couple of games and that Carl Winchester faces a spell on the sidelines – the extent of Winchester’s injury is not yet know however.

Neil told Northern Echo:

“It’s an injury issue with Dennis. In terms of his return, providing we extend the season (get into the play-offs), then I’d be very hopeful that Dennis would play a part.

“Winny has hurt his groin, but the extent of it, I can’t tell you at the moment.”

Sunderland return to action at home to Rotherham United tomorrow night, in what is a huge game for either side in their bids for promotion to the Championship.