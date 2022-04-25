Birmingham City claimed a decent point at home to Millwall in the Championship on Saturday, drawing 2-2 after a turbulent week for Blues.

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer was coming under some serious pressure after the 6-1 defeat away at Blackpool earlier in the month.

But a 2-2 draw at home to a strong Millwall side at the weekend stopped the rot, and looks to have bought Bowyer some more time in the Blues dugout

And it seems like Bowyer might be given some more time in charge after it was revealed in The Sun that the former Birmingham City midfielder will pocket around £750,000 if he is axed by the club any time soon.

He still has a year left on his contract and Blues must pay that out if they part ways with him in the summer.

In more positive news or Birmingham City fans, reports over the weekend linked the club with a number of potential summer signings – all of which Bowyer wanted to sign in January.

BirminghamLive revealed that the club remain keen on Fulham defender Alfie Mawson, whilst the club are also keen on Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer and Stoke City loanee Josh Maja (The Sunday People 24.04.21, via BirminghamLive).

Lastly, Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong has returned to training with Birmingham City, and he could play a part in this weekend’s Championship clash away at Cardiff City.

Blues go into this game in 20th place of the table and Cardiff City in 19th, with a win able to see Birmingham City leapfrog the Welsh club in the Championship standings.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.