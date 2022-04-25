Blackpool are ready to battle fellow Championship side Cardiff City for Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ebou Adams this summer, it has been claimed.

Blackpool will be playing Championship football again next season, and although their form in recent weeks has seen them drop down the table somewhat, Neil Critchley’s side can be proud of their achievements this campaign.

The Tangerines sit in 16th as it stands but have been in and around the top half for much of the season.

Their attention will slowly start to turn towards their plans for the summer transfer window and the 2022/23 campaign beyond that, identifying targets as they look to strengthen their ranks.

Now, as per Wales Online, one player on Blackpool’s radar is Forest Green Rovers midfielder Adams.

The Bloomfield Road outfit were said to be keen on the Gambian international in January and amid reported interest from Cardiff City, it has been said that Blackpool are also among the several sides vying for his signature.

A season to remember for Adams

This season has seen the Forest Green Rovers star represent his country at the Africa Cup of Nations and win promotion to League One, so it will be one the 26-year-old looks back on fondly in years to come.

Adams, who can play anywhere in the middle of the park but mainly operates in defensive midfield, has starred for Rob Edwards’ side this season and looks to be a player capable of playing at a higher level. He is available on a free transfer with his deal expiring at the end of this campaign too, so he could be a shrewd addition for any interested parties.