Peterborough United are closing in on another new backroom addition after naming Steve Hockham as their new first-team physiotherapist.

Peterborough United have been condemned to League One football once again after their defeat to Nottingham Forest brought an end to their faint hopes of staving off relegation from the Championship.

There has been an upturn in form and quality of performances under Grant McCann though, making for reason to be hopeful moving forward as he looks to make his mark on the Posh in his second spell in charge at London Road.

McCann has been shaping his backroom team since his arrival and now, it has been confirmed Steve Hockman has been named the new first-team physiotherapist. In the club's announcement revealing the appointment, it is also said that a new fitness coach is set to be named before the end of the season.

Looking ahead…

Although the 2021/22 season has moments to remember for Peterborough United, on the whole, it’s one they’ll want to forget.

A return to the Championship came after years of failed promotion pushes in League One, so to be back in the third-tier next season will be disappointing. However, with a strong squad containing some high-quality players and promising youngsters, there is reason to be encouraged looking forward.

Hockham’s appointment and the nearing arrival of a new fitness coach show McCann is making his mark on the backroom team, and he will be hoping to shape his playing squad to his liking in the summer too.