Bournemouth travel to Swansea City this evening with the hope of taking a big step towards securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The Cherries’ last game ended in dramatic style, scoring a late equaliser against league leaders Fulham through top scorer Dominic Solanke’s 27th goal of the season.

That point could be crucial at the end of the season as they attempt to hold on to their automatic promotion spot.

With two games in hand over Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth will be quietly confident of a return to the Premier League. Scott Parker’s side still have Nottingham Forest to be concerned about though, who have played the same amount of games as the Cherries and are in fine form.

Swansea City will also be no pushover for Parker’s team, and he will know they need to be at their best to get the three points they need.

Bournemouth team news…

Speaking ahead of the clash with Fulham, Parker said both Jordan Zemura and Kieffer Moore were aiming to return within a week to 10 days, meaning that they may well miss out on the trip to Swansea City too. However, they could be back in contention later this week.

Junior Stanislas will be missing for the rest of the season, with Parker stating he will now be focusing on getting fully fit ahead of pre-season.

However, there are no fresh injury worries that have emerged following the tie with Fulham, which will be welcome news for Parker and co.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Laird

Phillips

Kelly

Smith

Cook

Lerma

Christie

Billing

Lowe

Solanke

In their hands…

Parker’s team’s return to the Premier League is in their hands, if they win their games they will be back in the Premier League.

They will be confident they have what it takes to get there, but the Championship can throw up many surprises, so their focus will be firmly on the clash against Swansea City tonight.