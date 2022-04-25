Nottingham Forest are on course for a play-off spot this season, but Steve Cooper could be in for a busy summer regardless of which division Forest find themselves in.

Nottingham Forest’s transformation under Cooper has been nothing short of extraordinary, but with four games remaining, the hard work is by no means done just yet. Automatic promotion isn’t even out of the realms of possibility with a play-off finish on the cards.

However, those at the City Ground will have one eye on what the summer could bring, regardless of which division they find themselves in.

Here, we look at five potential transfer dealings that could happen at Nottingham Forest this summer…

Johnson and Spence to Brentford?

Star winger Brennan Johnson and loaned-in star Djed Spence have been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation this season. In the past couple of the days, it has been claimed that Brentford have offered personal terms to Johnson while they are the latest said to be showing interest in Spence.

It would be a real surprise to see Spence return to Forest given just how good he has been this season, while the City Ground outfit will be determined to hold onto Johnson amid continued interest from elsewhere.

Keinan Davis – In?

Davis is another loan player to be a big hit at the City Ground since arriving on a temporary basis, and it has been said Nottingham Forest will try to bring him back if they are promoted to the Premier League.

The striker could be surplus to requirements back at Aston Villa, potential opening the door to a reunion with Forest that would surely please fans.

Xande Silva – Out?

Summer signing Silva has been unable to make an impact for Cooper’s side since joining from West Ham before the start of the season, and he was linked with a move back to Greece in January.

The move failed to materialise at the time, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the door opened for Silva to move on this summer.

Manchester United link up?

Given how successful James Garner’s time with Nottingham Forest has been, it has been said that parent club Manchester United could be willing to send some of their young talents to the City Ground in the future, knowing full well how Garner succeeded with the club.

It could certainly be a fruitful link for Forest, but no specific players have been mentioned ahead of the summer just yet.

Josh Bowler – In?

Bowler’s strong form for Blackpool saw him emerge on Nottingham Forest’s radar, and it has since been said that the winger remains a target for the City Ground club.

The 23-year-old’s impressive performances could see him attract plenty of interest, so there could end up being a battle for his signature after a strong first season on the books at Bloomfield Road.