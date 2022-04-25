Norwich City have supposedly joined the likes of Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bristol City’s Alex Scott this summer.

Scott, 18, has has a breakthrough season under Nigel Pearson at Bristol City this season.

The Englishman has featured 36 times in the Championship this season, scoring four and assisting twice in what’s been a fairly solid season from the Robins.

But reports leading into the summer have suggested that both Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Scott – both clubs are said to have sent scouts to watch Scott in action in recent weeks, with the Bristol City man valued at £10million.

And now, Football League World have added Norwich City into this particular transfer chase.

Once again, it’s a very easy link to come up with – Norwich City being a team that are known to sign promising Championship players, added into a story involving Leeds United and Spurs which is gaining traction.

Of course this story must be taken with a pinch of salt. For Scott though, he seems to have a lot of options going into the summer and he has Pearson to thank for his impressive season.

The Robins boss has done a good job of bringing through the next generation of youngsters at Ashton Gate, and speaking about Scott earlier in the campaign, he said:

“Alex is a very versatile and promising player. I don’t think anybody thought at the start of the season that he would be operating as a wing-back.

“The fact that he is, shows his football intelligence. When you play in that position and the ball is crossed from the other side you need to be in goal-scoring positions.”

Great Scott…

Bristol City had previously fallen out of favour under Lee Johnson. The club looked to be heading towards some dark times and with little direction, after spending a lot of money of some average players.

But Pearson has reinstated that direction back into the club. He’s turned their focus onto youth and they’ve brought through some really great players this season in Scott, Antoine Semenyo and Rob Atkinson.

Scott may be on the move this summer but Bristol City could claim back some decent money for him, and reinvest it into the side ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.