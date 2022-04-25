Tranmere Rovers loan man Josh McPake could leave Rangers again this summer, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Tranmere Rovers swooped to sign the youngster in the January transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

McPake, 20, has struggled to make an impact at Prenton Park though.

The Daily Record claim his parent club will consider selling or loaning him out again ahead of next season.

Tranmere Rovers spell not gone to plan

Tranmere Rovers landed him this past winter after he spent the first-half of the campaign with Morecambe in League One.

The youngster has since made 13 league appearances for the Merseyside club and has chipped in with a single goal.

The Whites side saw off strong competition to land his signature because he was also linked with Salford City as well as Carlisle United, Barrow, Hartlepool United and Oldham Athletic.

At the time their boss, Micky Mellon, was delighted with the addition and told their official club website: “He’s a very talented lad and we’re very pleased that Rangers have allowed him to come to us.”

McPake has risen up through the academy at Rangers and has been a key player for the Glasgow giants at various youth levels over recent years.

He has played once for their first-team so far in his career and has also had loan spells away at Dundee, Greenock Morton and Harrogate Town in the past to get experience under his belt.

His spells at Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers this term haven’t quite gone to plan and he could be moved on once again to try and find himself a home.