After securing their promotion to the Premier League, Fulham have seen a number of transfer stories emerge.

Marco Silva’s side secured their return to the top flight with a win over Preston North End last week, holding Bournemouth to a 1-1 draw over the weekend too.

And in the days since earning promotion, Fulham have been linked with an ambitious move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with 90min claiming that Fulham are rivalling Manchester United and Juventus for the midfielder.

Elsewhere, a couple of Fulham players have been linked with moves away, the first being star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

After his impressive showing in the Championship this season, reports have suggested that Arsenal and Newcastle United are both keen on a summer move for the Serb:

And separate reports surfacing today have revealed that Birmingham City retain an interest in Alfie Mawson.

The defender was linked with a move to St Andrew’s in January but Silva opted to keep the centre-back at the club.

It’s not known what Silva’s plans for Mawson are in the Premier League but Birmingham City could make a move for the 28-year-old this summer, and Fulham could well be inclined to sell.

And lastly, goalkeeper Marek Rodak has suggested that he could be on the move this summer.

He was previously overlooked when Fulham were last in the Premier League and after helping them to promotion this season, he’s had his say on what the summer might hold for him if he’s overlooked once more.

He said (via HammyEnd):

“It’s hard to say how it will be with me. Before the end of the season, I will have to talk to the club management and specify how I look at it and how they do.

“Based on that, I will be able to move on. Football is everything but it is also a business.”

Fulham welcome Nottingham Forest to Craven Cottage tomorrow evening, and the game is available to watch live on Sky Sports.