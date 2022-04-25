Crawley Town journey to London to face play-off contenders Sutton United in League Two tomorrow evening.

With three wins from their last five league fixtures, the Red Devils sit in a mid-table position and their late run of form has seen them slip out of the play-off race. They will be looking to improve their form away from home and have won just once in their last five outings on the road.

The U’s will be aiming to put their recent loss against Barrow behind them, further cementing themselves in a play-off position. With three wins in their last five games, it has been a superb campaign for Sutton United in their first ever season in the football league.

A win for Crawley Town would see them stay in 12th place, moving three points behind Newport County.

Sutton United could potentially climb above Mansfield Town into 6th, helping to possibly secure a top seven finish in the remaining fixtures.

Crawley Town team news

Nicholas Tsaroulla is questionable after an injury he picked up last month has caused him to be absent from the squad. Striker Kwesi Appiah may not be available for selection, sustaining an injury against Newport County at the beginning of the month.

Caleb Watts will not feature, injuring his hamstring against Carlisle United in January. James Tilley is facing a suspension after he was sent off against Mansfield Town on the weekend.

Jack Powell picked up an injury against Swindon Town in March and looks set to miss the remainder of the season. Jack Payne is also unavailable after picking up an injury at the start of April.

Predicted XI

Morris (GK)

Lynch

Tunnicliffe

Francillette

Ferry

Hutchinson

Francomb

Hessenthaler

Davies

Nichols

Oteh

Crawley Town have nothing to play for now, sitting in a mid-table position and 10 points behind their opposition Sutton United. Players like Tom Nichols and George Francomb have been stand-out performers in an average season.

The Red Devils may have their work cut out for them against a Sutton United side battling for an opportunity to reach the third division for the first time in their history.

The match kicks off at 19:45 tomorrow evening.