Charlton Athletic have an important summer ahead of them as they look to compete at the top end of League One next season.

Charlton Athletic need to ensure that they get their recruitment right in the next transfer window.

The Addicks will be gearing up for their first full campaign under Johnnie Jackson.

Here we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see happen with the Addicks….

Elliot Lee – In

Charlton Athletic have had the attacker on a season-long loan from Championship side Luton Town and have a decision to make on whether to snap him up on a permanent basis.

Speaking late last year with the CAFC Supporter’s Trust, Jackson said he is a player that they “really like”.

Zach Robinson – In

The Addicks know all about the AFC Wimbledon attacker after he scored against them earlier this month.

He has been linked with a switch to The Valley this summer, whilst the likes of Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Reading and Derby County have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Jason Pearce – Out

The experienced centre-back is out of contract at the end of June and although he has held preliminary talks over an extension, his future is currently up in air.

He has played for the London side since 2016 and has been a great servant to the club, making 174 appearances in all competitions.

Corey Blackett-Taylor – Out

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign the wing-back last summer on a free transfer after he parted company with Tranmere Rovers.

He has been a hit with Jackson’s side this term but they could face a battle to keep hold of him with Championship clubs showing an interest.

Stephen Henderson – Out

The Addicks need to decide whether to extend his stay. The former Crystal Palace goalkeeper was brought in to compete with Craig MacGillivray for the number one spot.

However, with highly-rated Ashley Maynard-Brewer poised to return from his loan spell away at Ross County, do they need the veteran anymore?