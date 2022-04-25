Sunderland have given themselves a chance of securing promotion to the Championship under Alex Neil, whose side are unbeaten in their last 11.

Sunderland sit in 4th after their 5-1 demolition of Cambridge United over the weekend.

The Black Cats are slowly closing in on securing their place in the League One play-offs and fans may be quietly optimistic about their chances of securing promotion.

But promotion or not, it’s set to be another big summer of change for Sunderland who have a number of players out of contract, and others attracting interest.

Here we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see unfold at the Stadium of Light this summer…

Ross Stewart – Out

Stewart is Sunderland and League One’s top scorer this season with 24 goals in the third tier. His form has made him the target of a number of clubs including Norwich City, Swansea City and Rangers but the Black Cats intend to offer Stewart new terms, with his current contract out in 2023.

But if Sunderland can’t strike a new deal then they might be inclined to cash in before he enters the final year of his stay at the club.

Nathan Broadhead – In

Broadhead has become a huge favourite among Sunderland fans this season. He’s scored nine goals in 18 League One outings this season and reports last month suggested that Everton could look to offload him in the summer to raise some transfer funds.

And the Welshman didn’t rule out a permanent move to Sunderland when quizzed on his future recently, so we could yet see Broadhead in a Sunderland shirt beyond this season.

Dan Neil – Out

Sunderland’s new talisman Dan Neil has enjoyed a fine season in League One. He was being linked with both Burnley and Aston Villa at the start of the year ad although his form has dropped slightly, he’ll surely be on a lot of clubs’ radars going into the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats would no doubt be reluctant to sell, but they could yet receive an offer that is too good to refuse.

Patrick Roberts – Re-signed?

Sunderland signed Roberts on a short-term deal earlier in the season. After a slow start, the former Manchester City man has cemented his place in Neil’s side and recent reports have revealed that the Black Cats have ‘first refusal’ on whether or not to extend Roberts’ stay over the summer.

Having proved his worth, and at only 25 years old too, re-signing Roberts seems like a no-brainer for Sunderland this summer.

Youngsters – In

It’s been reported recently that Sunderland have a number of youngsters on trial, including Stoke City’s Sam Knowles and Leeds United’s Joe Littlewood.

This season has seen the club sign names like Dennis Cirkin and Jay Matete and this coming summer, expect to see some more of the same signings as the club continue to rebuild from the ground up under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.