Birmingham City are set to rekindle their interest in Championship duo Kasey Palmer and Josh Maja this summer.

Reports in The Sunday People (24.04.21 via BirminghamLive) claim that Birmingham City are set to rekindle their interest in a number of January targets this summer.

The two names in question are Bristol City’s Palmer and Stoke City loanee Maja.

Blues wanted to bring both to St Andrew’s in the January transfer window. But Lee Bowyer’s side failed to really bolster their ranks at the start of the year and they’ve since struggled, with Bowyer’s future up in the air.

Nevertheless, reports suggest that Birmingham City will return for Palmer and Maja in the summer – Palmer has featured just six times in the Championship for Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City this season but has another year left on his deal, whilst Maja has scored one and assisted three in 15 appearances on loan at Stoke City.

Blues are desperately in need of a squad overhaul and whoever their manager is at the end of the season will have to crack on with repairing the squad, after a number of really disappointing finishes in the Championship.

Bowyer behind the wheel?

Birmingham City’s transfer activity comes through technical director Craig Gardner. But an apparent reason behind Bowyer’s Birmingham City fall out is because of a strained relationship with Gardner and so how that might effect Bowyer’s future at the club, and Blues’ summer transfer activity remains to be seen.

But the club certainly need to bring in some new blood this summer and whilst Palmer and Maja may underwhelm some fans, they could be two really shrewd additions.

Both will inject some energy into the side and, Palmer in particular, is a proven Championship player who can play a number of roles in the middle of the park.

Up next for Blues is a trip to Cardiff City this weekend.