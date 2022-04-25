Hull City have a big summer ahead as they look to compete at the top end of the Championship next term.

Hull City have managed to keep themselves in the second tier following their promotion from League One last year.

They will now be focused on the next transfer window as they aim to bolster their ranks.

Here we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see happen with the Tigers….

Adama Traore – In

Hull City have been linked with a swoop for Hatayspor midfielder Adama Traore with vice-chairman Tan Kesler admitting he is on their transfer list.

The Mali international is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Nathan Baxter – In

Arveladze’s side are keen to snap up the Premier League goalkeeper from Chelsea on a permanent basis and are competing with West Bromwich Albion for his signature.

He has been a hit on loan at the MKM Stadium this season and provides strong competition with Matt Ingram for the number one spot.

Keane Lewis-Potter – Out

The Tigers will be desperate to keep hold of their attacking starlet but he is wanted by West Ham United now as they look to emulate the success they have had with his former teammate Jarrod Bowen.

Lewis-Potter, 21, has scored 11 goals in all competitions after chipping in with 15 last term in the third tier.

Mallik Wilks – Out

He has fallen down the pecking order with the East Yorkshire club and sees his deal expire in a couple of months time.

The former Barnsley attacker has been linked with Middlesbrough, Peterborough United and Birmingham City.

Tom Eaves – Out

Hull City have a big decision to make on his future with his contract up in late June. The striker provides depth to their attacking options but does that justify an extension?

He was wanted by an unnamed Scottish side last summer but an exit didn’t materialise in the end.