Birmingham City ‘are still courting’ Fulham’s Alfie Mawson ahead of the summer transfer window, reports BirminghamLive.

Birmingham City tried to sign Fulham centre-back Mawson, 28, earlier in the season, but Lee Bowyer’s side failed to their attempts to sign the Englishman.

After joining from Swansea City in 2018, Mawson has failed to make an impact at Craven Cottage having featured just six times in the Championship for Marco Silva’s side this season.

A combination of injury and poor form has limited Mawson’s appearances over the past two seasons. He spent time on loan at Bristol City last time round and after initially impressing, he quickly returned to Fulham after sustaining an injury.

But after Fulham confirmed their promotion to the Premier League last week, Mawson could now seal his summer exit from the club, and BirminghamLive claim that Blues could rekindle their interest in the defender.

‘Not the happiest’…

Amid January interest from the likes of Birmingham City, Silva revealed that was keen on keeping Mawson and fellow central defender Michael Hector, but suggested that neither may be happy at the club due their respective lack of game time.

He told West London Sport:

“I you ask me if Alfie and Hector want to play more, I will say ‘of course’, but football is like that.

“They always show full support to everything and when I talk to them they understand the situation.

“But they are not the happiest guys in the world because they want to play football. But they have been professional which is what I expect and demand.”