Sheffield Wednesday are on course to sell out Hillsborough when they host Portsmouth on the final day of the League One season this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday have two games remaining in their League One season as they bid to earn a play-off spot.

The Owls face relegation-threatened Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night before hosting 9th placed Portsmouth on Saturday on the final day of the regular League One season. And now, in advance of the vital home clash with Pompey, a significant ticket update has emerged.

As revealed on the club’s official website, Sheffield Wednesday fans are on course to sell out Hillsborough against Portsmouth.

It has been said that a little over 1,500 tickets are remaining for the tie as thousands of fans hope to watch Wednesday seal a play-off spot. While 1,000 tickets remain on the Kop, a limited number of tickets are available elsewhere with the North Stand already packed out.

Depending on midweek results, Sheffield Wednesday could head into the final day as 4th or still outside the top six in 7th.

They face a Portsmouth side who no longer have anything to play for but are not on a four-game unbeaten streak, so they could be difficult opponents for the Owls as they fight to seal a play-off spot. One of Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle or Sunderland will miss out as a tantalising end to the regular season awaits before embarking on the play-offs.

Upon the ticket update, here’s what some Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter…

