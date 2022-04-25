Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says Northampton Town’s Danny Rose “made a meal” of his clash with Shadrach Ogie.

Leyton Orient were reduced to 10 men after their young defender was sent off over the weekend.

Ogie, 20, has enjoyed a run in the starting XI under his new manager but is now out suspended.

Northampton Town ended up leaving Brisbane Road with all three points after a 4-2 win.

Wellens spoke about the red card after the match and delivered his verdict on the situation, as per a report by the Newham Recorder:

“I don’t think Shad touched him. I think Rose has made a meal of it. But if you lean your head into someone you always run the risk.

“I think our supporters let the referee know what they felt of his performance when he was walking off, but you can’t give him the opportunity by leaning your head in.”

Leyton Orient are safe

Leyton Orient turned to Wellens to keep them up and he has achieved that objective.

The O’s were slipping fast towards the relegation zone when he replaced Kenny Jackett but he has managed to save them with relative ease in the end, with Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United dropping into the National League.

It is now all about next season for the London club and they will be excited for their first full campaign under Wellens. He is a manager who knows what it takes to get out of League Two having guided Swindon Town to promotion in the past.

The former Salford City and Doncaster Rovers man has won six out of his opening 11 games but will be without Ogie for their next couple of clashes.

Leyton Orient have nothing to play for now at all but are back in action on Saturday away at Crawley Town, before finishing the campaign at home to Tranmere Rovers.