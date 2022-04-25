Cardiff City have started an unnamed trialist in their U23s clash with Coventry City, it has been confirmed.

Cardiff City will be playing Championship football again next season, and the time has come for Steve Morison and co to start putting their minds towards what their summer transfer business will be.

Targets will be watched and identified, and some younger players who have been let go by other clubs could even come in as trialists to give the Bluebirds the chance to watch them closely. Now, it has been confirmed a trialist is currently with the Championship club.

Cardiff City’s U23s face Coventry City’s youngsters away from home today (Monday), and it has been confirmed an unnamed trialist is in the starting XI.

U23 | Here's how the #Bluebirds line up on the road this afternoon against @Coventry_City!#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/FZjg6eIH0B — Cardiff City Academy (@CF11Academy) April 25, 2022

The identity of said trialist is unknown as it stands, but there will no doubt be several eagle-eyed Bluebirds looking to see if anything emerges on the player as he bids to impress against the young Sky Blues.

Morison’s youth focus

A host of young academy players have made their way into the Cardiff City senior side under Morison’s management, so that could make the Bluebirds an attractive option for any young players set to be on the move this summer.

The likes of Oliver Denham, Sam Bowen, Eli King, Kieron Evans and more have been in and around the senior picture this season, while Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill have maintained consistent spots in the first-team too.

It will be hoped that Cardiff City can continue to develop and grow young players moving forward as they bid to make strides under Morison’s management.