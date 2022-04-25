Exeter City welcome Barrow to St James Park in League Two tomorrow evening.

The Grecians could potentially secure an automatic promotion spot if they are able to get the better of the Bluebirds. With four wins from their previous four fixtures, it has been a tremendous season for Matt Taylor’s side.

Barrow will surely be aiming to continue their recent run of form, winning two of their last three matches to ensure they distance themselves from the relegation zone. With two clean sheets and seven goals during their run, the Bluebirds have done enough to secure fourth division status for another season.

A win for Exeter City would see them move onto equal points with league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Barrow would stay stagnant in 21st position if they are able to win, putting themselves three points behind Carlisle United, Harrogate Town and Rochdale.

Exeter City team news

Striker Sam Nombe is currently in rehabilitation after tearing his hamstring against Salford City last month. Kyle Taylor is unlikely to return until pre-season, injuring his knee during Exeter City’s match against Oldham Athletic in March.

Harry Kite will not feature after he was side-lined in February with a groin injury. Sam Stubbs may be set to return after he was rested on the weekend due to some knee swelling.

Alex Hartridge is out for the rest of the season, damaging his hamstring against Colchester United this month.

Predicted XI

Dawson (GK)

Sweeney

Diabate

Stubbs

Key

Collins

Dieng

Caprice

Jay

Brown

Zanzala

Exeter City will be unlikely to make any drastic changes to a side that have performed well after a relatively slow start to the season. Striker Offrande Zanzala and Matt Jay have been outstanding for the entirety of the campaign in what could be a historic season for the Grecians.

Barrow may be in for a tricky fixture against an Exeter City side that will be determined to confirm League One status for the first time in 10 years.

The match kicks off at 19:45 tomorrow evening.