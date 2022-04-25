Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is set to scout some of his summer transfer targets this week, it has been said.

Preston boss Lowe will be embarking on his first full season at Deepdale in the 2022/23 campaign, with another season of Championship football awaiting the Lilywhites.

Lowe and co are destined to finish around mid-table after a promising opening few months under the former Plymouth Argyle boss’ guide, and he will be keen to make his impact on the Preston North End squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Now, with their season all but done and the summer awaiting, it has been said that Lowe is set to cast his eyes over some potential targets.

As reported by the Lancashire Post, the Preston manager is poised to scout a couple of his targets this week. One trip will require him to board a flight too, potentially suggesting the Lilywhites are casting their net wide in the hunt for fresh additions.

Lowe told the Lancashire Post he wants to bring in players who share his vision for the future and that are invested in his project at Deepdale, so it will be hoping that his missions are fruitful ahead of the summer.

Kicking on

Lowe’s time with Preston to date has seen him plant the seeds and lay the foundations for what he aims to build at Deepdale, and a strong summer of recruitment will be important in taking the next step forward to further affirm his ambitions.

The Lilywhites sit 15th as it stands and, with three games left, they could even earn a top-half finish with some strong form and if other results go their way. However, the summer window will be firmly in their sights now as preparations begin for 2022/23.