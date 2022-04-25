Freddie Ladapo was left out of the Rotherham United squad against Oxford United on Saturday, and Paul Warne is yet to rule out whether he will be included in the squad to face Sunderland tomorrow night.

Rotherham United got back to winning ways over the weekend, beating Oxford United 2-1 to further extend their promotion hopes.

Millers boss Warne changed the system on Saturday afternoon, going from a 3-5-2 formation to a 3-4-3, in which they dominated with for the whole 90 minutes of the tie.

Something else that was changed was that 11-goal striker Ladapo was left out of the matchday squad due to underwhelming performances, being replaced by January signing Georgie Kelly on the bench.

After the clash against the U’s, Warne said that he ‘didn’t know’ whether the 29-year-old was in attendance of the game, after not being seen during the lap of honour in what was their last home game of the season.

Now, as per a tweet from Paul Davis, the Millers boss said ‘if I want to include him (versus Sunderland) I will’:

#rufc boss Paul Warne on the prospect of Freddie Ladapo being in the squad at Sunderland tomorrow: "If I want to include him I will." — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 25, 2022

It is unknown whether there is anything going on behind the scenes regarding Ladapo and the club, but considering what has been said recently, something doesn’t seem right.

On the move?

Ladapo could may well be on his way out of the club this summer. The striker handed in a transfer request during the early stages of the January transfer window, but didn’t get his desired move.

A late loan bid came in, but it was subsequently rejected, with the Millers preferring a permanent move.

His contract comes to an end in the summer, but Rotherham United hold an option to extend it for a further year, which they may do to receive a fee for their record signing.

Warne and his men continue their automatic promotion push tomorrow as they travel to Sunderland in a 7:45pm kick-off.