Portsmouth ace Sean Raggett has confirmed a new deal hasn’t been agreed yet but made it clear he wants to keep playing for the club.

Portsmouth defender Raggett has been a standout player for Danny Cowley’s side this season, being named as Pompey’s player of the season for the 2021/22 campaign. He has played in all but one League One game, taking him to 50 appearances across all competitions this season and 140 overall for the club.

However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding his future at Fratton Park as the end of his deal nears.

But now, Raggett has made it clear that he loves playing his football with Portsmouth as he provided an update on his contract situation heading into the summer transfer window.

As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth centre-back insisted that his full focus is on on-pitch matters, stressing that contract discussions are yet to bring about anything “definitive” yet.

“I’m trying not to give it too much thought and trying to focus on the games.