‘We’ll see’ – Portsmouth star Sean Raggett reveals stance over future as contract winds down
Portsmouth ace Sean Raggett has confirmed a new deal hasn’t been agreed yet but made it clear he wants to keep playing for the club.
Portsmouth defender Raggett has been a standout player for Danny Cowley’s side this season, being named as Pompey’s player of the season for the 2021/22 campaign. He has played in all but one League One game, taking him to 50 appearances across all competitions this season and 140 overall for the club.
However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding his future at Fratton Park as the end of his deal nears.
But now, Raggett has made it clear that he loves playing his football with Portsmouth as he provided an update on his contract situation heading into the summer transfer window.
As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth centre-back insisted that his full focus is on on-pitch matters, stressing that contract discussions are yet to bring about anything “definitive” yet.
“I’m trying not to give it too much thought and trying to focus on the games.
“As we get to the end of the season, though, I’m sure there will be some more conversations to be had, The gaffer has said to me he wants me to stay and I love the club. I love playing here and it’s a great place to play your football, so we’ll see what happens.
“I’ve always said it since I’ve come here, I’m here to get promoted out of this league. That’s the aim.
“This is a massive football club, that shouldn’t be in this league. It’s a great place to play.
“There’s been a few early discussions, but that’s all at the moment. There’s nothing definitive as of yet. We have to see if we can come to an agreement for next season, because I love playing my football here.”
A key part to play
Raggett has been an ever-present figure in Cowley’s Portsmouth side again this season, and if the south coast side are to mount a push for promotion next season, you’d think the former Norwich City man will have an important part to play.
The centre-back has barely missed a game this season and his towering presence at the back has helped Portsmouth on countless occasions, putting his leadership on show on a number of occasions too.
It seems as though all the relevant parties are keen for a fresh agreement to be struck ahead of next season, so it will be hoped that a resolution can be reached before the summer transfer window.