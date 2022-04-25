West Brom are gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer market, and one player already linked with a move to The Hawthorns is John Swift.

West Brom have a busy summer ahead. Bruce has already outlined the need to fresh up the squad and he’s suggested that we could see a number of new faces walk through the door, with a number of others set to leave.

But the Baggies’ summer transfers will largely be free transfers and loan signings. Though one name linked with a free transfer to The Hawthorns is Reading’s Swift.

The Englishman has scored 11 and assists 13 in the Championship this season but he sees his Royals contract expire in the summer, and recent reports from Express and Star revealed that West Brom have already cast eyes over him.

All out…

Bruce has already outlined the need to bring in some creativity this summer, after the club failed to replace the creativity of Matheus Pereira last summer.

And Swift fits the bill – not only is he creative, proven and able to score goals, but he’s also available on a free, perhaps making him West Brom’s best summer signing of 2022 if they can pull it off.

There’ll be very few players available this summer who have as much pedigree as Swift – he’s really shone in the Championship this season and he’s done so in a struggling Reading side, which goes to show just how impressive he’s been.

Baggies fans will have been pleased to see the links to Swift but now Bruce and his recruitment team need to go all out to make the deal happen. Having Swift in their side will give them so many new attacking dimensions going into the 2022/23 season.

Expect other teams to be vying for Swift alongside West Brom though.