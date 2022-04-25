Fleetwood Town host Sheffield Wednesday at Highbury Stadium in League One tomorrow evening.

With just three wins since the start of January, this has been a forgettable season for the Cod Army who find themselves sitting just above the relegation zone. The Lancastrians have been egregious at home lately, not winning a league fixture at Highbury since their 1-0 victory over Rotherham United in January.

The Owls will be aiming to re-enter the top six after their recent defeat against Wycombe Wanderers caused them to be replaced by the Chairboys. Despite their recent loss, Sheffield Wednesday have been in good form, winning three of their last five games.

Fleetwood Town would widen the gap between them and the bottom four by three points if they are able to win.

Sheffield Wednesday could potentially move into 4th place if they take all three points, surpassing Wycombe Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle and Sunderland in the process.

Fleetwood Town team news

Paddy Lane is unavailable, picking up an injury as well as facing a suspension after being sent off against Gillingham. Darnell Johnson injured his Achilles in September which has seen him miss the majority of the season.

Bradley Halliday will also not feature after he sustained an ACL injury at the start of the campaign. Veteran Tom Clarke may be in doubt, suffering a concussion against AFC Wimbledon on the weekend.

Predicted XI

Cairns (GK)

Macadam

Nsiala

Jules

Andrew

Batty

Camps

Pilkington

Hayes

Harrison

Harrop

A torrid season for Fleetwood Town could take another unwanted turn as they sit precariously above the relegation zone. Despite their poor term, they have a number of youngsters such as Lane and Cian Hayes that are slowly developing into exceptional footballers.

Striker Ellis Harrison and veteran Anthony Pilkington may play crucial roles in an important fixture for two sides at opposite ends of the table.

The match kicks off at 19:45 tomorrow evening.