Stoke City are set to offer Joe Allen a new contract, reports John Percy.

Stoke City want to keep the midfielder for next season.

Allen, 32, sees his current deal expire at the end of the campaign and he is currently due to become a free agent in late June.

The Potters are keen to strike a new agreement with him though ahead of the summer with the Telegraph reporter Percy tweeting (see below):

Stoke are set to offer Joe Allen a new contract ahead of next season. Allen's current deal runs out this summer but Stoke want him to stay. Six years this summer since his £13m move from Liverpool #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) April 25, 2022

Stoke City to make their move

Stoke City swooped to sign Allen back in 2016 and he has since been a great servant to the Championship side.

He has made 219 appearances in all competitions since his move to the Bet365 Stadium and has chipped in with 20 goals and 19 assists.

The Wales international stuck by the club despite their relegation from the Premier League in 2018 and has spent the past four years playing in the second tier now.

A report by Stoke on Trent Live last month suggested he was poised to head out the exit door and move closer to home after this term. However, it appears his side want him to stick around for a bit longer.

Allen started out at Swansea City and rose up through the academy there before going on to play 150 times for their first-team.

He left the Swans in 2011 and earned a big move to Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers. He spent four years at Anfield before switching to Stoke City and has been there ever since.

It has been a disappointing season for Michael O’Neill’s men but keeping hold of Allen for another 12 months will be a boost because he injects some useful experience into their ranks.