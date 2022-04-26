Fulham have already secured promotion to the Premier League, and a win tonight against Nottingham Forest will tighten their grip on the Championship title.

Last time out, Marco Silva’s team drew with 2nd place Bournemouth after Dominic Solanke equalised late on in the game.

The draw put on hold their crowing as league champions, but a victory against form side Nottingham Forest will take them a step closer to the title.

Nottingham Forest will offer Fulham a real challenge – they are one of the form teams in the league and still have an outside chance of automatic promotion due to their games in hand.

Fulham team news

Fulham are in a strong place with their squad at the moment as they have no injury and suspension concerns.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Tete

Adarabioyo

Ream

Robinson

Cairney

Seri

Wilson

Carvalho

Kebano

Mitrovic

Dominant throughout…

Fulham have been firing on all cylinders this season, rarely slipping up and when they have – they have bounced back quickly.

Their goal tally stands at 99 goals thanks largely to the EFL Championship Player of the Season, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serbian striker has a remarkable 41 goals in 41 league games this season, and with two more goals he will break the post-war second-tier record set by Guy Whittingham that has stood for 27 years.

Silva will be hoping he can continue his scoring form into the Premier League, something that will be key to keeping them up.

All their focus will now be on the tricky task of getting past Nottingham Forest tonight, and the game is live on Sky Sports.