Portsmouth gear up to take on league leaders Wigan Athletic at Fratton Park this evening.

Portsmouth have nothing left to play for this season, but their final two games against Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday see them face two sides with plenty at stake.

Danny Cowley’s side are unbeaten in their last four games, whilst Leam Richardson’s squad are winless in their last four.

The Latics could earn promotion and win the league this evening should results go their way and it’ll be Pompey’s job to spoil the party.

Portsmouth team news

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Kieron Freeman are unavailable as they aim to recover for pre-season after respective injury issues.

Denver Hume has been sidelined with a back injury and although Cowley said he was hoping he would return soon on April 11th, it has now emerged that the former Sunderland man will not return this season after an epidural. Instead, he will be turning his attention to recovering and returning to fitness for pre-season.

As for Connor Ogilvie, he is set to be involved against the Latics after coming off as a precaution vs former club Gillingham.

Portsmouth predicted XI

Bazunu

Carter

Raggett

Robertson

Romeo

Harness

Morrell

Thompson

Jacobs

Curtis

Hirst

End on a high

Despite a disappointing season that will see Pompey finish no higher than 8th, they will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run to see out the season well.

Wigan Athletic know exactly what’s at stake against Portsmouth though and they will be determined to confirm promotion after a shaky run.

The game kicks off at 19:45 this evening.