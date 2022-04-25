Brentford have offered personal terms to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, whose representatives also met with Everton last week.

Johnson, 20, looks set to be on the move this summer, whether his Nottingham Forest side secure promotion or not.

The Welsh international has shone in the Championship this season scoring 15 goals and assisting 10 in his 42 league outings so far in 2021/22.

He’s been linked with a host of Premier League teams but now, a fresh report from The Independent has revealed that Brentford have offered personal terms to Johnson, whose representatives also held positive talks with Everton last week.

The report also goes on to reveal that Johnson and his father, former Forest striker David Johnson who is part of his representative team, feel as though he needs to make the step up this summer.

Furthermore, The Independent reveal that Nottingham Forest will command between £20million and £25million for Johnson.

As well as Brentford and Everton making moves, Johnson is also expected to hold ‘further talks’ with Leicester City and Newcastle United, as well as Villarreal.

On the up…

Johnson has had a breakthrough season in the Championship. Few would’ve expected him to perform as well as he has but under Steve Cooper, the Welshman has become a quality young footballer.

Should Forest miss out on promotion this season then it seems like they’ll have no chance of keeping Johnson going into the 2022/23 season.

Brentford look to be in pole position but with so many clubs interested, Johnson might play his cards close to his chest for now, and wait to see if a team higher up the Premier League table comes calling.

Up next for Forest is a trip to Fulham on Tuesday evening.