Three names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the final games of the season.

Owen Bray, Aaron Ramsey and Will Boyle are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per Football Insider, Wigan Athletic are favourites to sign Leeds United young winger Bray. The 19-year-old is set to depart the Yorkshire club upon the expiry of his contract, and the Latics are ready to offer the youngster a deal at the DW Stadium. According to TransferMarkt, Bray has featured in seven games in all competitions for the U18 and U23 Leeds United sides, assisting once in 400 minutes of football. The youngster looks to have a bright future ahead of him, and if he does sign for Wigan Athletic, it would give their youth set-up a massive boost.

Aston Villa loanee Ramsey joined Cheltenham Town during the January transfer window, and has featured in 14 games, scoring and assisting once whilst impressing in the midfield. Now, Robins boss Duff has said that he would like to bring the 19-year-old back to the club for next season after helping his side cement their place in League One for another season.

Lastly, Cheltenham Town boss Duff has admitted that centre-back Boyle is a well-wanted man this summer, whilst also saying that the star man ‘deserves his move’ away from the club. Over the past month, fellow League One side Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Portsmouth, have said to be interested in Boyle, who sees his Robins contract expire at the end of the current season. The defender has been a key figure in the side since joining during the 2016/17 season, making a total of 195 appearances and scoring 26 despite being a centre-half.