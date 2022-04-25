Fulham loan man Neco Williams has admitted he does not know what the summer transfer window will hold for him back with parent club Liverpool.

Fulham brought Williams in on loan in January, giving him the chance to play regular first-team football away from Liverpool.

Since then, the talented Welshman has become a mainstay in Marco Silva’s side. Across all competitions, Williams has managed two goals and two assists in 14 outings for the Cottagers, and rumours over a potential return to Craven Cottage have circulated ahead of the summer transfer window.

Now, amid the speculation, Williams has admitted he doesn’t know what the plans for his summer are just yet.

As quoted by Wales Online, Williams spoke highly of his time with Fulham and stressed his desire to play regular starting football before admitting he “isn’t entirely sure” of what the summer holds for him.

“I’m at the age where I just want to be playing week in week out and I need that experience.

“That was the main thing in January when Fulham were interested. To play regularly is great, to be promoted makes it even sweeter and hopefully we’ll make it even better by winning the league.

“It’s been a great loan, I will be going back to Liverpool in the summer feeling like a more mature player – and definitely an improved player.

“I don’t know yet where I will be playing next season. I’m focussing on getting this year done, get the Wales games over in June and we’ll see what happens then. If that’s either staying at Liverpool, or if it’s going out on loan again, I’m not entirely sure at this stage.

“I’ve been at Liverpool since I was six and you always want to play for the team you grew up with. But I know it’s not going to be easy.”

Looking to the summer…

Fulham will be determined to finally cement their place back in the Premier League next season after a couple of campaigns yo-yoing between the top-flight and the Championship. To do so, their recruitment will need to be spot on, and signing a player like Williams again could be perfect.

The youngster has the best years of his career ahead of him and already has experience of playing in the Premier League, so a reunion could be worthwhile on either a permanent or temporary basis though.

It remains to be seen what Liverpool plan on doing with Williams this summer though. Trent Alexander-Arnold has the right-back spot locked down, so regular game time will likely be limited for the current Fulham loan ace.