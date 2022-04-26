Wigan Athletic take on Portsmouth tonight in the penultimate game of their League One campaign this year.

Wigan Athletic haven’t won in their previous four outings, but a victory tonight could see them crowned League One champions for the 2021/22 season if Rotherham United don’t emerge victorious from their clash with Sunderland.

Leam Richardson, who has been named League One’s manager of the year, will be hoping his side end the season strong and take home all three points against a Portsmouth side who have underwhelmed this season

Wigan Athletic team news

Curtis Tilt remains a long-term absentee and won’t play again this season, while James McClean has only been given a slight chance of playing again this season with a knee injury. Charlie Wyke remains unavailable after a cardiac arrest in training earlier this season, however, he has begun his recovery.

There was a concern over Josh Magennis‘ fitness but he returned to the bench against Plymouth Argyle, so it will be hoped no fresh injury worries have emerged ahead of the crucial clash.

Predicted XI

Amos

Kerr

Whatmough

Bennett

Darikwa

Cousins

Naylor

Pearce

Power

Keane

Lang



Back to the Championship?

Whilst they may have to wait to be crowned champions, Wigan Athletic’s promotion is all but confirmed.

It’s hard to say the Latics don’t deserve this following their unfortunate relegation to the third tier through little fault of their own last season. They have been superb for the majority of the season, but need to ensure they end strong to avoid tarnishing what has been a successful campaign for Richardson and his players.

Danny Cowley will be hoping to extend his side’s unbeaten record to five and being the hosts with the full backing of Fratton Park behind them, they’ll be aiming for an upset.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.