Cardiff City could place Gavin Whyte on the transfer list this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City may look to cut ties with the winger in the next transfer window.

Whyte, 26, has spent this season out on loan at Oxford United in League One.

Wales Online claim the Bluebirds could look to get him off their wage bill by selling him when he returns to his parent club.

Cardiff City situation

Cardiff City signed Whyte from Oxford United back in 2019 and he still has another year left on his contract with the Welsh side.

However, he has struggled to make an impact during his spell at the Cardiff City Stadium and has slipped down the pecking order.

The Northern Ireland international has made 37 appearances for the Bluebirds to date in all competitions but has only managed to score a single goal and gain a single assist.

He was loaned out to Hull City last term and was part of the Tigers’ side who won the League One title under their former boss Grant McCann.

Whyte was then given the green light to head out the exit door again on a temporary basis and linked back up with his former club Oxford United.

He has since been a hit with the U’s in this campaign and has enjoyed plenty of game time, playing 38 games altogether and chipping in with a goal and a useful 10 assists.

Cardiff City will welcome him back soon but he could be transfer-listed by Steve Morison.